New Technologies Place Home Inspectors Ahead of the Game

One sees the expression “in the last (tough) year” everywhere. For Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, North America’s No. 1 home inspection company, it’s time to move away from that line. After adding 40-plus franchisees and numerous state-of-the-art technologies, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is thriving—and its franchisees are benefitting from the new technologies.

According to Paul Holt, who heads up The Holt Group of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors of Fayetteville, “New technologies and partnerships with companies like DocuSketch and Centriq have helped us stay ahead of our competition by operating on the cutting edge of what’s available. Programs like Centriq and PTP360 have been instrumental in keeping our clients informed on the condition of their home well after the home inspection report is sent. They have something else that’s tangible that they can constantly refer back to. While Centriq keeps them updated on the status of their appliances, PTP360 offers a 360-degree photographic tour and representation of the home, allowing clients to share their new home with family and friends as well as contractors performing work at the home.”

Larry Presby has inspected a variety of homes in Collin County in North Texas, a large area that includes parts of Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Frisco and many other small rural towns and cities.

“Thanks to the PTP360 tour, our services were well-received and sought-after by clients who needed a home inspection while maintaining social distancing,” says Presby, who launched his Pillar To Post Home Inspectors location during the height of the pandemic.

“Many have chosen to upgrade their inspection package to include our virtual tour and measured floor plans. One client from out of state used the measured floor plans to get quotes on new floor coverings, while another client used them for furniture placement. PTP360 is one of the best features I have added to the options offered in the different array of home inspection packages,” adds Presby.

The situation in Canada, where markets are experiencing the same challenges as the U.S., also calls for the quickest, most efficient home inspection package.