Customizing the Client Experience From Beginning to End

Above: MoveEasy 2.0 focuses on a better user experience and brand visibility while placing the dedicated concierge front and center.

A client for life. It’s what we all want. Yet client engagement and retention are two of the most overlooked aspects within the real estate industry. With an average span of five to seven years between transactions, the real estate industry faces a unique customer engagement challenge. That’s why many of the industry’s top brands (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Century 21 Real Estate, Realty ONE Group) and several prominent brokerages, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, HUNT ERA and CENTURY 21 Judge Fite, have turned to MoveEasy.

Free for you and your client, MoveEasy’s full-service concierge-for-life platform helps owners with every aspect of their move. It also provides meaningful client contact to engage and retain clients. “It’s not just a ‘nice to have.’ It’s the missing piece in customer engagement,” says MoveEasy Co-Founder and CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy.

“We know that moving is one of the most exciting and most stressful times in a person’s life,” says Ganapathy. “Imagine giving your client the gift of a seamless move and a lifetime concierge on top of that. You’re going to be the broker they remember and recommend to family and friends.”

Perhaps the company’s most unique feature is a dedicated lifetime concierge, which Ganapathy says is an essential part of client retention. Clients can choose to build a relationship with their own personal assistant who does the legwork for them. With one call, homeowners can outsource the mundane tasks associated with moving. This includes sitting on hold with utility and cable companies.

When a prominent broker in Florida gifted Andrew Hawthorne with the MoveEasy service for his in-state move, he not only took advantage of it, but, in his own words, was also “beyond happy!” “MoveEasy has taken an immense amount of stress from to-dos off my plate and even provided unexpected resources like adding security system upgrades,” says Hawthorne. Such experiences have led to over 95% of all homeowners who have used the service giving it a four- or five-star rating.

Version 2.0: New Features

Today, MoveEasy releases version 2.0. Upgrades include better user experiences for both you and your homeowners. MoveEasy will brand your custom email marketing campaigns with your company’s color scheme and logo. These customized emails remind clients about their moving and home management tasks for the week, such as when to switch utilities or when to replace the air filter.

The new version provides more prominent placement for your affiliated services, such as mortgage and title companies. Using smart contextual placements, the platform presents your services on a clickable card that appears when clients land on related pages. This makes it easier for clients to stay engaged and connected to your homegrown services as they navigate the tool.

Another new feature helps you add preferred vendors that homeowners can view live within minutes. If a preferred vendor isn’t listed, MoveEasy can show a HomeAdvisor vendor on the page. MoveEasy is also adding new services to help homeowners find money-saving deals on energy in deregulated markets as well as options for solar. The platform will continue to search for new deals that may impact homeowners, including better internet and cable pricing.

Since the service looks and feels like part of your brand, MoveEasy keeps your customer’s experience top of mind. Clients get assigned to one concierge for life and their contact information is prominent across the entire platform, making it easy to reach out for assistance. Unlike some customer service positions, MoveEasy prides itself on low employee attrition and ongoing training.

“When your clients connect with their lifetime concierge, they’re interacting with one of our employees—not an outsourced call center. Our employees are 100% invested in creating a smooth moving experience for your clients,” says Ganapathy. The new platform makes the dedicated concierge a more prominent feature across the site.

In addition to new features for real estate professionals, there are also new features for their clients. In fact, the 2.0 version uses a more consultative approach for homeowners. By answering a few questions, they’ll receive customized, needs-based results within seconds. For example, when recommending the best internet bundle, the platform will ask about the number of users in the home and the speed that will work best. It then suggests several choices, highlighting the client’s best deal.

What’s Next?

These upgrades lay the groundwork for MoveEasy’s next big step: the post-move/homeownership market.

Coming this fall, MoveEasy plans to expand its services to include all homeowners. The platform will become the go-to place for any and all of a homeowner’s home-related needs, keeping clients engaged year-round.

Upcoming features include a document repository, storage for appliance data and ways to manage a household budget. An end-to-end home improvement and maintenance feature will let homeowners use tools for budgeting, financing and choosing vendors, especially ones shared by you. New features will also make agents’ jobs easier, as MoveEasy will contain all the home’s data—like the new roof’s installation date—when it’s time to sell.

“Our goal is to remain the No. 1 platform for brokers, agents and homeowners in the moving and homeownership space,” says Ganapathy. “We’ll continue to evolve with the market to help you create lifelong clients.”



