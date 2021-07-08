Should You Install More Insulation in Your House?

Many homes are under-insulated, which can lead to high heating bills in the winter and high costs for air conditioning in the summer. If your utility bills spike when the weather turns colder or warmer, adding more insulation may provide significant benefits.

Why You Should Consider Adding Insulation

Installing more insulation in your home can help in two ways. First, it can keep your house at a more consistent temperature and help you reduce the amount of money you spend on heating in the winter and air conditioning in the summer.

Second, a well-insulated house is appealing to buyers. If you decide to sell your home in the future, you’ll attract interest from potential buyers who are focused on energy efficiency. You may recoup a high percentage of the amount you spent on new insulation, on top of any savings you realize while living in the house.

How to Determine If Your Home Needs More Insulation

High winter and summer utility bills are one sign that your house may be under-insulated. You may also notice that some rooms are warmer or cooler than others.

If your home has any unfinished walls or ceilings, check to see if they’re insulated and, if so, how thick the insulation is. You can also turn off the electricity, remove the cover from an outlet and check to see how much insulation is behind the wall.

Another option is to hire a professional to conduct a home energy audit. That can provide useful information on what types and amounts of insulation your home currently has, what kind of condition the insulation is in and where your house could benefit from additional insulation.

A home energy auditor may identify other problems that are contributing to high utility bills, such as gaps around windows or doors. Be sure to address these areas when you add insulation.

Where Should You Install More Insulation?

Different houses may need additional insulation in different areas, but the attic tends to be one of the most common places that isn’t sufficiently insulated. Basements, crawlspaces, unheated garages and exterior walls often can also benefit from more insulation.

Is Adding Insulation Worth the Upfront Cost?

Installing more insulation in your home can be expensive. The price tag will depend on where you need to add insulation, the type of insulation you choose and how much you use. The project may cost several thousand dollars.

Even though the initial cost may be high, it can pay off in the long run. If you install more insulation, you may immediately notice a drop in your utility bills. Those savings can continue month after month until they more than cover the cost of insulation. You can also be confident that if you decide to sell your house, it will appeal to people who are looking for an energy-efficient property.