Sibcy Cline Partners With zavvie on iBuyer Option

Sibcy Cline, an independent real estate broker in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana, is launching Sibcy Solutions, powered by zavvie. Sellers can compare and choose between an instant cash offer from an iBuyer, a modern bridge option or list their home on the open market to maximize their sales price and net proceeds.

“Homeowners have an unprecedented opportunity today to find the best way to sell their home,” said Robin S. Sheakley, president of Sibcy Cline REALTORS®. “They can see instant all-cash offers from iBuyers. Or they can decide with a modern bridge option to buy their next home before they sell their current one. It all begins online and includes working closely with a Sibcy Cline real estate agent, who can answer all their questions and provide expert local advice.”

“For over 50 years, Sibcy Cline REALTORS® always been in the forefront of the industry,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. “By bringing Sibcy Solutions to their local markets, they are once again delivering to their clients new and exciting ways to sell a home.”

“Sibcy Cline agents take exceptional care of their clients so their clients can choose the path to sell that works best for them,” Hornung added.

For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com.