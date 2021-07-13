How to Alleviate Agent Burnout

The busy summer season brings both success and fatigue for the professionals in our industry. This has created an increase in cases of agent burnout. To help alleviate stress and fatigue, many real estate professionals are looking for new ways to improve their education and careers.

There needs to be better business development resources for real estate professionals. Creating a better business development strategy for agents can set the stage for years of fruitful opportunities with high returns and benefits.

Insights on Real Estate Fatigue

The broker and agent workforce will continue to grow, with a higher potential of burnout. The combination of low regulation, high demand, high stress and low pay is a recipe for burnout. To reduce these instances, we need to make it easier for agents to learn the skills they need, as well as deal with the issues they’re facing.

Today, we see more agents using technology in a more productive way. This will make them more efficient and effective at what they do. With this level of efficiency, they can spend more time on the things that matter most to them and still make money doing so.

Taking On More Clients at Once

As brokers and agents hit their limits on time and capacity, they will look for innovative ways to take on more clients. There is a new approach to increase this capacity that is becoming a trending option—or maybe even a necessity: virtual assistants.

Virtual assistants, often a fraction of the cost of new in-house hires, are individuals who perform administrative, sales and marketing tasks remotely. These include tasks such as:

– Research

– Prospecting

– Executive Assistance

– Transaction Coordination

– Client ‘Concierge’ Services

– Data Entry

– Scheduling

– Marketing

Due to the flexibility in recruiting for specialized roles, virtual assistants can help increase business capacity, an ideal solution for many real estate professionals who want to take on more clients without compromising their budget or profits.

Agents and brokers can better serve their clients, bringing more attention to detail and care for each client with the help of remote talent.