How an Arizona REALTORÂ® Acquires Listings in a High-Demand Market

Homes.com Helps Arizona REALTORÂ® Generate Listings in a Competitive Real Estate Market

After returning home from the Army, where he worked as a helicopter mechanic, Brandon Goffâ€”a REALTORÂ® with Red Door Realty Services in Bullhead City, Arizonaâ€”kicked off his real estate career. With little experience in the industry and diving into a heavy seller’s market, he needed a trusted resource for information and guidance.

“I was looking for alternatives to Zillow and realtor.comÂ® that people from out of state knew about and that had a bigger market in areas that I’m not too accustomed to,” says Goff. Working in a market where there are many out-of-state buyers, he needed a tool to not only help generate leads, but also vet and confirm them.

That’s when the high-quality concierge service offered by Homes.com caught his eye.

“Their concierge team is actually live people who can call up on leads and vet them to ensure they are real, which some of these other lead generating companies sometimes lack,” says Goff.

“Sometimes it’s automated, and sometimes it’s not there at all,” he continues, “but Homes.com has live people to follow up with those leads, and I really enjoy that. I spend less time chasing down leads who were probably not that interested in the first place.”

Since joining the industry in September 2020, Goff, like many other real estate professionals, has been navigating the lack of inventory that’s apparent throughout the country. “It’s a heavy, heavy seller’s market,” he explains. “Though some of our inventory has been bouncing back, we have a few market sections that are just depleted. It’s been very hard for buyers and a tooth-and-nail game to get them a home in the market.”

Despite low inventory and high demand, Goff recently received a listing request through his Homes.com advertising. “I received a listing request from a property in Topock, Arizona, which was some vacant land the sellers bought a few years back. Since the market is hot, they want to try to sell it while they can,” he says.

From time management to collecting the right information, Homes.com’s Lead Concierge has many advantages. “I don’t have to spend all my time trying to confirm if a lead is actually valid, if they are working with another agent, or if they even provided the right phone number,” says Goff. “The Homes.com concierge team will follow up with leads and help me pick out the ones that are worth pursuing.”

Goff also points to the education and guidance he receives from the Homes.com team as a key benefit. “I have been given information on their social media solutions and a few other products that I hope to take advantage of in the future,” he says, adding that his consultant also does monthly check-ins to ensure that the product and the concierge team are functioning correctly.

“It’s nice to be in a place other than Zillow or realtor.comÂ®, like everybody expects, and to be recognized,” says Goff, who believes that agents should find what works best for them individually. “Zillow is not the end-all, be-all. There are many competitors to Zillow despite what they may want you to think,” concludes Goff. “Homes.com has been a great team to work with.”



For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

