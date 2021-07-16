5 Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Real Estate Website

If you want your real estate website to attract visitors and generate leads, you need to enhance it regularly. Here are five things you can work on now to improve search engine optimization (SEO) and increase traffic to your website.

1. Make your real estate website mobile-friendly. Now, more than ever, homebuyers are searching for real estate on their mobile devices. Moreover, Google changed its algorithm to rank mobile-friendly sites higher than those that aren’t designed for mobile. As a real estate agent today, you simply can’t afford to have a website that isn’t maximized for mobile use. Check your website on your phone regularly to make sure images and text are proportioned appropriately.

2. Target local keyword phrases. Putting up the website is one thing, but you have to focus on keyword phrases if you want to capitalize on traffic opportunities. For instance, most home shoppers will begin their research for homes with a local keyword phrase, such as “Springfield real estate agent.” Make sure your website is optimized for search terms such as “Springfield real estate,” “Springfield homes for sale,” “Springfield real estate listings,” “Springfield REALTOR®,” etc. These words should appear on pages throughout your site in order to help drive more traffic.

3. Blog regularly on your real estate website. If you want to stand out from other agents in your market, high-quality real estate blog content is one way to do it. You’ll be an SEO darling if you craft consistent, comprehensive and compelling content. Plus, it will keep your readers coming back for more.

4. Showcase your most recent articles. Just as with your homepage photos, you need to feature fresh content on a regular basis. Be sure to feature new blog posts on your homepage regularly. Visitors who return to your site after reading something a few weeks earlier will expect new content. If you aren’t providing them with regular articles, market updates and other compelling content, they’ll move on to find another agent who does.

5. Include testimonials and reviews. Some 88% of consumers read online reviews and trust them as much as a personal recommendation. If you want to improve your real estate website traffic, make sure testimonials and reviews are visible components on your site. These could include written reviews and testimonials from your clients, case studies of those clients and even video interviews.

With an optimized website, not only do you make it easier for potential clients to find you, but you also increase the chances of getting—and keeping—their business.

