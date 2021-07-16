January Worst Month for Rental Scams, But Summer Will Cost You

Rental scams have been an increasing problem in real estate, and a new report from Apartment Guide breaks down which states are experiencing the highest rates of fraud and how much consumers stand to lose.

The details:



– Most rental scams were reported in January; however, the biggest losses happen in the spring and summer months. May ranks at the top with most money lost at a median of $19,991.15 from 2016 to 2020.

– These five states reported the highest percentages of rental scams: Idaho, Hawaii, California, Colorado and Oregon.

Content Square 1.

– The following states had the lowest rate of rental scams: Iowa, Arkansas, South Dakota, Connecticut and Wyoming.

– The median loss from rental scams, which does not include those who did not lose money, was $640.

The takeaway:



There are several warning signs to look for. They include:

Content Square 2.

– A landlord asking you to sign a lease without seeing the property (and not offering a virtual tour)

– A landlord asking you to wire money or send cash for payment

– A landlord imposing excessive fees (more than about $75) for a background check

Prospective renters should be proactive and stay vigilant by:

– Using a reputable website or agent when apartment hunting

– Understanding the market rate

– Searching for reviews if speaking with someone purporting to be an agent or property manager

– Reviewing the property on Google Maps to confirm the provided information is correct and the listing is real

– Looking out for duplicate listings

Content Square 3.

To read the entire report, click here.