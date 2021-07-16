January Worst Month for Rental Scams, But Summer Will Cost You

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

January Worst Month for Rental Scams, But Summer Will Cost You

By Liz Dominguez

0 comments

January Worst Month for Rental Scams, But Summer Will Cost You
Share This Post Now!

Rental scams have been an increasing problem in real estate, and a new report from Apartment Guide breaks down which states are experiencing the highest rates of fraud and how much consumers stand to lose.

The details:

– Most rental scams were reported in January; however, the biggest losses happen in the spring and summer months. May ranks at the top with most money lost at a median of $19,991.15 from 2016 to 2020.

– These five states reported the highest percentages of rental scams: Idaho, Hawaii, California, Colorado and Oregon.

– The following states had the lowest rate of rental scams: Iowa, Arkansas, South Dakota, Connecticut and Wyoming.

– The median loss from rental scams, which does not include those who did not lose money, was $640.

The takeaway:

There are several warning signs to look for. They include:

– A landlord asking you to sign a lease without seeing the property (and not offering a virtual tour)
– A landlord asking you to wire money or send cash for payment
– A landlord imposing excessive fees (more than about $75) for a background check

Prospective renters should be proactive and stay vigilant by:

– Using a reputable website or agent when apartment hunting
– Understanding the market rate
– Searching for reviews if speaking with someone purporting to be an agent or property manager
– Reviewing the property on Google Maps to confirm the provided information is correct and the listing is real
– Looking out for duplicate listings

To read the entire report, click here.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s senior online editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to lizd@rismedia.com.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.61