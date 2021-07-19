MoxiWorks Names Jim Crisera COO

As the new COO, Jim Crisera will help oversee the streamlining of processes and automation across the real estate tech company’s customer-facing teams. With more than 25 years of experience working with enterprise and SaaS companies, Crisera has a diverse range of experience from finance operations, marketing and sales, and customer service, bringing a depth of knowledge to this new role.

“As MoxiWorks continues its growth into a 3.0 company, we maintain the philosophy that what got you here won’t get you there,” said York Baur, MoxiWorks CEO. “We are taking great care to keep evolving in a thoughtful way that helps us grow with our customers and help them achieve success which is why I’m so thrilled to welcome Jim to the team in this next phase of growth. I am confident with Jim’s background and expertise he will help us scale the right way to continue to provide industry-leading service to our enterprise customers as an enterprise company.”

Crisera has spent most of his career in the enterprise software and SaaS space and during the last 10 years was president and CFO for Altify as he helped enterprise SaaS companies successfully grow and scale.

“It’s all about putting the customer at the center of what you’re doing and focusing on the best possible outcome for each and every one of them,” said Jim Crisera, MoxiWorks COO. “I’m excited to continue to build upon the success of the MoxiWorks team; focusing on building out a solid foundation to support our ongoing growth. This is such an incredible time to be in this industry with a lot of technology-driven growth and change taking place. With this transformation come significant opportunities for both MoxiWorks as well as our customers, and we’re going to be ready to continue our market leadership going forward.”

