Real Estate Coaching Helps Agent Get Family Time Back Post-Cancer

All real estate professionals want to make consistent income without being a slave to their real estate business. When Josh Frazee, a Workman Success client, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, he knew he could fight it. But he was concerned about how he was going to produce income for his family and have flexible time for the many treatments needed for recovery.

In 2015, while recovering from surgery, he decided to get his real estate license and start selling homes. His determination paid off, and from May to December 31 of that year, he closed out 20 transactions and made over 3.5 million in net commissions without a team!

After beating cancer and building a real estate team from the ground up, Frazee was producing a healthy income. But something wasn’t right. He had succeeded in so many ways, but to him something was missing. His steady income came at the expense of quality time with his family, and now that he had his health, he wanted to spend as much time with them, living the life he wanted.

He knew that if he wasn’t working, he wouldn’t make a consistent income each month. He spent most of his time working. He was either prospecting or out with clients, and his nights were spent at the office completing title searches or doing admin work. After three years of this, he felt stuck, and that’s when he discovered coaching for real estate. He set up the first call and never looked back.

His coach introduced him to tracking his daily activities in the WSS Daily Success Habits Tracker (DSH) and discovered that he was spending way too much time on administrative tasks. With this new insight and the advice from his coach, Frazee wasted no time in hiring his first admin. After implementing his admin and seeing the positive changes, they decided to add three buyer’s agents and a listing agent as well.

After building a team, Frazee can now consistently make money while being able to spend time away from his business. Additionally, with the help of his team, he is even able to only work with listings if he chooses because he has staff and systems in place to help his office run efficiently. His coach helped him see what he needed to do to get his life back while continuing to make consistent income. With the proper implementation of proven systems, Frazee was able to create the business and the life he wanted.

