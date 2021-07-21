Build a Stronger Community With RTRN

NAR PULSE—Community building strengthens your agents’ connections and helps them win more clients. Encourage your agents to check this month’s offers from Right Tools, Right Now to find guidance on how to take a leadership role in building a stronger community. Learn more!

New RPR Printable Guides for Brokers

RPR (Realtors Property Resource®) has just created a whole new set of Printable Guides for broker/owners. These easy to read, step-by-step “cheat sheets” show brokers how to navigate RPR and make changes to their RPR Broker Tool features.

Take HouseLogic’s Survey to Earn a FREE Webinar Through the MVP Program

Complete HouseLogic’s brief online survey so we can better understand what consumer content is most helpful to you and your clients. Finish the survey before July 31 and you can earn the 2021 Technology Trends Webinar. Act today!