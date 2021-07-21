John L. Scott Real Estate Announces Lake Oswego Luxury Office

After nearly three decades of servicing the Lake Oswego community through a traditional John L. Scott office, the company is opening an office with a luxury focus, under the Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott brand.

The grand opening of the John L. Scott luxury office in Lake Oswego will be celebrated during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tues., July 20 at 2 p.m., followed by a reception at Millennium Plaza Park from 3 to 5 p.m. Attendees will include John L. Scott company and office leadership, along with local dignitaries.



The new Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott Lake Oswego office joins the network of more than 100 John L. Scott offices across the states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California.



J. Lennox Scott, John L. Scott Real Estate’s chairman and CEO, said this new luxury office is an ideal union bringing the hyperlocal knowledge of the Lake Oswego market together with the refined marketing strategies of the Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott brand.

“John L. Scott Real Estate is proud of our 27 years in operation as a traditional office in Lake Oswego, and it is my pleasure to announce our new local luxury-focused office,” said Scott. “Lake Oswego is truly a jewel in the Portland area and provides a perfect home base for our local luxury experts. Our enhanced luxury focus in the area will just add to our offerings aimed at helping high-net-worth individuals looking to buy or sell.”

For more information, please visit www.johnlscott.com.