Kansas City, Missouri: Most Accessible Metro for First-Time Buyers

It’s no secret that buyers have had it rough these last couple of years, with skyrocketing demand raising prices and creating a competitive environment that makes it near-impossible to win a bid on a home. There are certain areas, however, in which first-time buyers will have it much easier, according to a new LendingTree report.

LendingTree considered the following:



– Average down payment amount

– Average down payment percentage

– Share of buyers using an FHA loan

– Percentage of buyers who have credit scores below 680

– Share of homeowners who spend 30% or more of their monthly income on housing costs

Here are the top three metros for first-time homebuyers:

1. Kansas City, Missouri

Average down payment amount: $30,219

Average down payment percentage: 10.1%

% of buyers with a credit score below 680: 21.1%

Share of buyers using an FHA loan: 10.2%

Share of households spending 30% or more of their income on housing: 20.7%

2. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average down payment amount: $28,777

Average down payment percentage: 10.7%

% of buyers with a credit score below 680: 20.8%

Share of buyers using an FHA loan: 11.6%

Share of households spending 30% or more of their income on housing: 22.6%

3. Louisville, Kentucky

Average down payment amount: $46,375

Average down payment percentage: 13%

% of buyers with a credit score below 680: 20.5%

Share of buyers using an FHA loan: 10.1%

Share of households spending 30% or more of their income on housing: 21.7%

In terms of areas to avoid, the following three metros ranked as the worst places for first-time homebuyers due to unaffordable down payments and other factors: New York, San Jose California and San Francisco.

To view the full report, click here.