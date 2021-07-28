CFPB Launches Online Tool for Rent-Related Federal Assistance

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently released an online tool that will help renters and landlords impacted by the coronavirus pandemic easily find and apply for payment assistance for rent, utilities and other expenses.

The Rental Assistance Finder, available at www.consumerfinance.gov/renthelp, provides access to state and local programs that are distributing billions of dollars in federal assistance nationwide to help renters stay in their homes during the pandemic.

“Millions of people are behind on their rent and at risk of eviction as a result of the pandemic,” said CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio. “The Rental Assistance Finder will make it easier for renters and landlords to locate the financial assistance available in their area. People across the country are already receiving billions of dollars in assistance, and with this new tool, we hope even more renters and landlords will take advantage of this emergency relief. This money is a win-win for both landlords and renters and a better outcome for all than costly, needless evictions.”

The federal government has allocated more than $46 billion to assist households impacted by COVID that are unable to pay rent, utilities and other housing costs.

Along with the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Treasury, Veterans Affairs and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the CFPB has created consumerfinance.gov/housing, which serves as the federal government’s resource on up-to-date relief options, protections and key deadlines.

You can access the Rental Assistance Finder here.

