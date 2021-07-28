6 TikTok Tips to Get Eyes on Your Brand

Embracing new social media platforms is critical to keeping your brand relevant with younger generations, especially with millennials accounting for 37% of buyers in the market and Generation Z buyers looking to get in the mix in five years.

With more than 50 million daily U.S. users, TikTok is a platform that real estate agents can’t afford to ignore. Getting started may seem like a daunting task for those unfamiliar with the video-sharing platform, but here are six TikTok tips to help you become a seasoned TikToker in no time.

Start With the Basics

After setting up your TikTok account, get a lay of the land. Explore content and start following like-minded people on the platform. Not only is this a great way to engage with folks, but it will also help with sourcing ideas for your content. Play around with the different in-app effects and filters so you can get familiar.

TikTok Content for REALTORS®

Content is essential to growing your brand on TikTok, and there are several routes for agents when creating videos. The platform offers a mix of 15-second, one-minute and three-minute video options for users.

Home tours and educational content designed to teach followers about buying or selling real estate are a great starting point. A couple points to consider are to be authentic and maintain consistency with your video concepts and posting schedules as users value these.

Pay attention to TikTok influencers and look at what other real estate professionals are doing to gain content ideas that will attract viewers and inspire comments.

Trends Are Your Friend

Staying trendy on TikTok isn’t just an excellent notion; it’s necessary for promoting your brand. From new songs to fun challenges, agents can incorporate these into their videos and gain share of voice on what’s popular within the TikTok community.

For instance, if a song is trending among users, try adding it to your video tour for a listing you’re promoting. Or perhaps there’s a new dance or challenge that you can incorporate while walking viewers through the mortgage approval process.

Don’t limit your imagination when developing content!

Record in Bulk

Content on TikTok is short, sweet and entertaining, making it easy to record several videos in a couple of hours. Devote a day or an evening to crafting a batch of videos with varying topics, outfits, dances and songs and save them to post throughout the week.

Promote Your Content

A nifty feature for TikTok is saving videos and reposting them on other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Take advantage of the cross-platform posting opportunity by scheduling your video content across all your brand pages.

Extra promotion can help agents co-mingle their followers across their platforms and potentially increase their sphere of influence.

Have Fun!

An essential component of incorporating TikTok into your social media strategy is to enjoy creating your content. Don’t get caught up in trying to make the perfect listing video or getting your dance moves right in your informational posts.

Most users on TikTokers thrive by being themselves and showing their more fun or whimsical personality traits, so follow suit.