Lone Wolf Acquires Data Analytics Company Terradatum

Lone Wolf Technologies has acquired Terradatum. The acquisition brings a proven set of data analytics tools into the Lone Wolf Broker Cloud.

Terradatum is a provider of real estate analytics software in the U.S. and Canada, with solutions for market analysis, competitive business intelligence, video marketing and more. The company’s flagship solution, BrokerMetrics®, aggregates licensed data from the MLS and provides brokers with real-time analysis on market share, market growth, market dynamics, pricing analysis, and more. BrokerMetrics® complements other data and analytical solutions in the Broker Cloud, including Lone Wolf Insights and Lone Wolf Recruit, as well as Lone Wolf Back Office.

“We’re elated to welcome Terradatum to the Lone Wolf family today,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and president of Lone Wolf. “We both have a long history providing brokers with information that augments their real estate intuition and expertise and helps them run successful businesses. Terradatum is known for its fantastic point-in-time and historical analytics and benchmarking. We plan to build on this foundation, layering in AI-enabled strategic insights and forward-looking forecasts, so that our broker customers have better, smarter and more predictive information at their fingertips than ever before.”

“We have a lot in common with Lone Wolf, so joining the team made sense for us, and for our customers as well,” said Mark Spraetz, president and CEO of Terradatum, “Like Terradatum, Lone Wolf is deeply committed to leveraging data to help real estate agents, brokers, MLSs and associations increase their market share and improve their service to buyers and sellers. We’re extremely excited to join this organization led by Jimmy Kelly and for the future of our combined company.”

The company recently acquired LionDesk, HomeSpotter, and W+R Studios to add CRM, digital marketing and comparative market analysis (CMA) to its technology suites; released Recruit and the new Cloud CMA for brokers; signed several agreements to provide Lone Wolf Transactions to over 500,000 agents as a member benefit in 2022; and launched Digital Title Orders in collaboration with some of the leading title insurance companies in the U.S.

“At its core, real estate is about people,” said Chris Egan, chief strategy officer at Lone Wolf. “Unlike the industry disruptors, we’re not here to replace people or professionals in the transaction process; we’re here to empower them. This acquisition is all about getting better information in the hands of real estate experts and agents, so it’s easier for them to do what they already do—run a profitable business and serve buyers and sellers—now and into the future.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.