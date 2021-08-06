NAR Subsidiaries Donate $1.25 Million to REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation

In 2001, immediately after the REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation was founded,Â the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR)Â made a $1 million donation to kick off a fundraising drive which ultimately generated $8.5 million for the families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The association is reaffirming its commitment from two decades ago by working with its subsidiary organizations to make an unprecedentedÂ $1,250,000 collective donationÂ to the Foundation’s 20thÂ Anniversary Campaign,Â Hope Rising.

“The REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation is truly something everyone in the REALTORÂ®Â community can point to and be proud of,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “Our members work every day to help their clients find a home, but in some of the darkest times, REALTORSÂ®Â are also there to help families stay in their homes, through all of the incredible work done by the RRF. With the support of Second Century Ventures, SentriLock LLC, REALTORSÂ®Â Information Network, the Center for REALTORÂ®Â Development and Realtors Property ResourceÂ®, it is my honor to carry this legacy forward to help REALTORSÂ®Â bring hope home when it is needed most.”

The collective donation announced today is the largest such commitment in the foundation’s history and has allowed the 20thÂ Anniversary Campaign to raise more than $5.8 million of its $8.5 million goal.

“NAR has always been there for RRF,” said RRF President Mike Ford. “Not only does the trade association cover our administrative expenses to ensure all donations received can be disbursed to victims of disasters, but contributions like this also make an incredible difference. This generous investment will go a long way toward helping RRF pursue its vision to never have to say ‘no’ to those in need during times of disaster.”

Amid the ongoing Atlantic hurricane season and persistent wildfires in the American West, the REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation expects to be called on for assistance often in the coming months. The Foundation’s 20thÂ Anniversary Campaign is designed to ensure it can respond quickly and effectively whenever these situations inevitably arise in the future.

“My hope is that this support will inspire others,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler. “With more than 1.4 million members, we are capable of making an enormous impact if everyone is able to assist in this worthwhile cause.” Oppler stressed the importance of participation over amount, acknowledging the collective impact of REALTORSÂ®Â working together toward a common goal.

Learn more about the REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation atÂ www.nar.realtor/realtors-relief-foundation.