Allen Tate REALTORS® Completes Third Acquisition Since Joining Howard Hanna

Allen Tate REALTORS®, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services’ sister company in the Carolinas, has joined forces with Pat Allen Realty Group, an independent residential brokerage firm serving Highlands, Cashiers, Sapphire, and surrounding areas of North Carolina.

“We are proud to welcome Pat Allen Realty Group to the Howard Hanna family of companies,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “As we continue to grow the company, we are pleased to support Allen Tate’s continued growth strategy, which solidifies our market position in the Carolinas and the Southeast.”

“Our partnership with Howard Hanna has enhanced our ability to pursue planned growth among our target markets,” said Pat Riley, president and CEO of the Allen Tate Companies. “The respect and support we receive from Howard Hanna allow us to seek mutually beneficial opportunities to strategically expand in our regions.”

This announcement marks Allen Tate’s entry into the North Carolina Highlands/Cashiers region and adds two new offices: Allen Tate REALTORS® Highlands-Downtown and Allen Tate REALTORS® Wildcat Cliffs/Cashiers Road.

Established in 2010, Pat Allen Realty Group is a market leader for secondary and vacation homes, as well as primary residences. The firm has 16 REALTORS® serving clients in Highlands, Cashiers, Sapphire, Scaly Mountain, Cullowhee, Glenville, and Lake Toxaway in North Carolina, as well as Sky Valley in Georgia.

Pat Allen and daughter Julie Osborn will join the Allen Tate leadership team as branch leaders and brokers in charge. Allen has worked as a REALTOR® for 17 years and oversees the Highlands-Downtown office. A native of Georgia, Allen moved to Highlands in 1994, where she owned the Morning Star Inn and led the Harry Norman REALTORS® office.

Osborn, a former occupational therapist for the Mayo Clinic, began her real estate career in 2007 with Harry Norman REALTORS® in Atlanta. She joined her mother at Pat Allen Realty Group in 2014 and oversees the Wildcat Cliffs/Cashiers Road office.

“We love the people and the culture at Allen Tate. We’ve had a great relationship with Pat Riley through Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. As we’ve seen other small firms join franchise companies, it was important to us to remain independent,” said Allen.

In 2019, Allen Tate REALTORS® opened its first offices in Western North Carolina, joining forces with Blowing Rock Investment Properties. Allen Tate now operates full-service real estate offices in Blowing Rock and Boone, serving the northeastern part of Western North Carolina known as the High Country. The Highlands/Cashiers offices are in the southwestern part of Western North Carolina, serving Allen Tate customers looking to purchase a primary residence or second or vacation home in the southern Appalachian Mountains and Nantahala National Forest regions.

In 2018, Allen Tate REALTORS® entered a partnership with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, creating a real estate firm with more than 13,000 agents and employees in more than 400 offices across 11 states.



For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.