RE/MAX Hosts 2021 Broker/Owner Conference in Austin

RE/MAX leaders gathered at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, this week for the global real estate franchisor’s 2021 RE/MAX Broker/Owner Conference (BOC). Several sessions from the conference were also available via live stream for those registered to attend virtually.

The three-day event was held from Sun., Aug. 8 to Tues., Aug. 10.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos began the Opening General Session by spotlighting key leadership principles as well as sharing the mission, vision, values and beliefs of RE/MAX Holdings. The Opening General Session also featured RE/MAX, LLC President Nick Bailey explaining how the company is constantly innovating, reinventing, and expanding its tools and technology to benefit its franchisees, their agents and any buyers or sellers who choose to work with RE/MAX. Bailey also took a deep dive into the housing market through a live conversation with industry expert Ivy Zelman of Zelman & Associates. The session also featured a fireside chat between Contos, Bailey and RE/MAX co-founder Dave Liniger, as well as a presentation by keynote speaker J.R. Martinez, an Army veteran, burn survivor, actor, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and “Dancing with the Stars” season 13 winner.

“In many ways, RE/MAX is bigger, bolder and more ambitious than ever—but with an amazing framework of values that help people be as successful as they want to be,” said Contos. “We have more than half of our staff at HQ dedicated to working on technology advancements and building infrastructure for our network of brokers and agents. We’re staying ten steps ahead to achieve our company mission of delivering the best experience in everything real estate.”

Bailey discussed new tools, services and educational resources that RE/MAX is now offering:



– The RE/MAX First® app: A coaching and sphere management tool.

– A reinvented RE/MAX University® that fully debuts in October 2021.

– The option to opt in for family health insurance coverage.



“RE/MAX is the largest it’s ever been in its history and it’s because of all of you,” said Bailey. “Look at our brand awareness, the amount of market share, the tools, education and services we have. I’ve seen what it’s like to be with this brand as well as what it’s like to be without it, and it’s clear RE/MAX is in the business of helping you realize your full potential.”

The conference wrapped on Tuesday with the impactful message of Gilbert Tuhabonye, a retired professional runner and genocide survivor who shared his story of overcoming unfathomable tragedy and also unlocking a path of faith, hope and resilience.

RE/MAX broker/owners will gather again next year for the 2022 BOC conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 14-16.



For more information, please visit www.remax.com.