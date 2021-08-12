Strategies for Hiring an ISA Team

Chances are you are ready to hire an ISA (Inside Sales Agent) if you are generating a very large number of leads yet aren’t converting those leads with high success. Perhaps your office is only answering the phone 45% of the time or is only converting 50% of the leads that are coming in through your lead sources. Incorporating an ISA team will increase your conversion rates and provide appointments for your team members or agents.

Here are some proven strategies and solutions for hiring the right kind of ISA team for your organization:

Hire someone within your team. You may have a perfect candidate right within your sales organization that is the perfect fit for this job. The obvious benefits are that they already know your team culture, services, sales agents, etc. Some large teams and companies use newer agents and provide them with scripts and role playing to help them maximize their success setting appointments.

Run an ad. Sometimes hiring this position from the outside is the best option. You can run ads on social media, LinkedIn and Indeed, and send out and email to your own sphere list to see who they know that would be interested in this job position.

Use a virtual ISA solution. Sometimes the most cost effective and best strategy is subcontracting out the help for an inside sales agent. Through a company like MyOutDesk, you can hire outside recruiters, coaches, etc.

Train and coach your Inside Sales Agents. The amount of training and coaching time you give to a new inside sales rep will be critical and pay huge rewards. It will truly make or break the system you have within your current culture. Know that the investment of coaching these agents to have the best scripts, overcome objections and secure appointments for the agents is the goal.

Maximize your agents’ weeks by keeping them focused on creating new business from many sources. Setting the tone and setting weekly goals will help them create amazing results! Your leadership, direction and coaching will help them take their game to the next level and everyone will be exceeding their goals for listings, sales and income!

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.