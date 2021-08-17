Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Acquisition: Magnolia Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate has launched its fifth location in Georgia by acquiring local brokerage Magnolia Realty. This acquisition will add one office and 25 real estate professionals to the brokerage.

“We’re excited to provide buyers and sellers with the expertise, service and networking connections that our agents are known for in the rapidly growing Camden County community,” said Missy Neu, COO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate. “Under the leadership of Kathleen Boswell, this office will be a tremendous asset to the community and will continue to flourish.”

“We have always provided outstanding value to our customers and clients and we look forward to continuing to serve our community with the support of a global brand and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate,” said Cecily Hill, owner and REALTOR® with Magnolia Realty. “Finding another company that aligns with our values of integrity, outstanding service, and hard work makes us so proud to do business with them.”

“The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand has been an essential part of our company’s expansion and success,” said Pat Cooper, broker/owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate. “This is an exciting time for our company, our clients and our agents. I’m thrilled to welcome Magnolia Realty as a member of our real estate family.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is a family-owned and operated company with five offices throughout Coastal Georgia.

For more information, please visit www.bhhshodnettcooper.com.