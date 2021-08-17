Corcoran Global Living Expands Into California’s Gold Country

Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of the Corcoran Group, has welcomed Barry Ward Realty to its operation, adding a total of 16 associates from this boutique brokerage.

“The success and incredible growth we’ve seen over the past 18 months is because we’ve partnered with people like Heidi and Barry. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them as partners to the team as we continue to expand our family of associates across Northern California,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We share a vision to build a culture that fosters both collaboration and growth for our all our associates. Making a difference in our communities and in people’s lives is at our core and motivates us in all we do at Corcoran Global Living.”

“We’re excited to partner with Corcoran Global Living. It’s truly a unique vision and opportunity that Michael Mahon and the whole CGL team brings to the table. We get to retain our BWR culture, leadership and boutique feel, while adding powerful global marketing, state-of-the-art technology, and a broad network of industry leaders, education and support services to elevate our associates to the next level,” commented Barry Ward. “CGL brings a very personal, professional and approachable style that we truly appreciate as we usher in a new era for all our associates.”

For more information, please visit www.corcoran.com.