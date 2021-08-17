Pemberton Holmes Leveraging IXACT Contact CRM to Drive Referrals

IXACT Contact announced its newest partner, Pemberton Holmes Real Estate. Headquartered in Vancouver Island, BC, Pemberton Holmes has served the Greater Victoria area and other local communities since 1887.

IXACT Contact was chosen by Pemberton Holmes as its exclusive CRM partner.

Shannon McGee, sales director of IXACT Contact states, “CRM is the cornerstone of an agent’s business and by providing a robust system in IXACT Contact, Pemberton Holmes is helping their agents to become the organized real estate professionals that past clients remember and refer, and prospects choose to list with.”

“We are still a family-owned company six generations later and are proud to be one of the largest independently owned real estate brokerages in North America,” said Steve Kopnyitzki, managing broker in charge of Recruiting and Training. “We want to continue providing exceptional service to our customers which is why we stress the importance of providing our sales representatives the best tools and services at the best price.”

For more information, please visit www.ixactcontact.com.