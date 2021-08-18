RTRN Highlights the Importance of Home Performance

NAR PULSE—Encourage your agents to go green and start practicing sustainability with free and discounted products from Right Tools, Right Now. Check this month’s limited-time offers to help your agents increase their competitive edge by learning more about the culture of sustainability and resource efficiency.

How Much Is That Home Upgrade Worth?

Your client remodels their kitchen or adds a bath. How much does it affect the listing price? RPR®’s (Realtors Property Resource®) Refine Value tool will tell you and help you adjust your overall value of the home.



Now Available: 2021 Sustainability Commercial Report

REALTORS®, did you know that 32% of clients are interested in sustainable features when purchasing a commercial property? Helping your agents focus on these benefits will help them make the sale! Learn more about the “2021 Sustainability Commercial Report” findings and how to create a strategy for the future.