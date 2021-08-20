X
5 Items to Create a Backyard Oasis

0 comments

Looking to enjoy your backyard even more? Upgrade your backyard with these five items.

Herb Garden

Keep shade-loving herbs close by for added greenery and appeal in your seating area—as well as for your next meal!

Fire Pit

While gathered around a fire pit, your entire family can enjoy its warmth and ambiance, as well as relaxing conversation and s’mores.

Hammock

For the ultimate in outdoor relaxation, find a special spot for a hammock and enjoy the warm weather.

String Lights

Make your evenings outdoors magical and boost the appeal of your backyard oasis with an assortment of lighting options.

Extra Foliage

To enhance your yard’s natural landscaping, add greenery and vibrant flowers in hanging and potted planters.

