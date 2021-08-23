12 Real Estate Developments Win ULI’s Awards for Excellence

Twelve developments from across North America were selected as winners of the 2021 ULI Americas Awards for Excellence. The winners include 10 from the United States and two from Canada. Urban Land Institute (ULI) began the Awards for Excellence program in 1979 to recognize truly superior development efforts in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. Winning projects represent the highest standards of achievement in the land use profession. The winners of the ULI Americas Awards for Excellence become finalists for the 2021 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from Europe and Asia. ULI will announce the winners of the global awards ahead of the ULI Fall Meeting in October.

This year, 72 projects and programs from across the Americas region were submitted for the competition. The jury selected 23 finalists and, after speaking with the teams behind these projects and visiting as many as possible, chose the 12 winners. The public can view the winners, finalists, and submissions at the 2021 ULI Americas Awards for Excellence gallery. More information about the winning projects is also available in a video, presented by members of the jury.

The awards are open to projects and programs in the ULI Americas region that are substantially complete, financially viable and in stabilized operation. The program evaluates submissions on overall excellence, including achievements in marketplace acceptance, design, planning, technology, amenities, economic impact, management, community engagement, innovation and sustainability, among others. In addition to an open category, which recognizes all product types, the awards this year offered recognition in the categories Equitable Development, Resilient Development, Small-Scale Development and Urban Open Space.

The following winning projects received recognition in these categories:

– Equitable Development—Alexandra Park Revitalization, Casa Arabella, and EastPoint

– Resilient Development—Governors Island

– Small-Scale Development (under 100,000 square feet)—EastPoint

– Urban Open Space—Governors Island, Promenade Park and Riverfront Park.

Source: ULI Americas