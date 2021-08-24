RE/MAX CollectionÂ® Announces Keynote Speakers for Annual Luxury Forum

The RE/MAX CollectionÂ®Â brand recently announced its keynote speakersâ€”HGTV’sÂ “Bargain Mansions”Â hostÂ Tamara DayÂ and Master SommelierÂ®Â Alpana Singhâ€”and other prominent session hosts for The RE/MAX Collection 9thÂ Annual Luxury Forum. The business-building event at the JW Marriott Camelback Resort (5402 E. Lincoln Drive) inÂ ScottsdaleÂ onÂ Oct. 27-28, is open to RE/MAX luxury agents and guests.

The RE/MAX luxury brand’s event is returning to an in-person format this fall with market knowledge, industry expertise and game-changing speakers. The forum will focus largely on methods of proactivity, in addition to productivity, for luxury professionals. Attendees will gain deeper insights into finding and serving new clients, using social media for amplification in local markets and maximizingÂ The Luxury Launchpadâ€”a new dashboard created by The RE/MAX CollectionÂ®Â brand.

Keynote speaker, Day,Â who is also the CEO and founder of Growing Days Home and Growing Days Design, is known for her trademark design style of “laid back luxe.” The company says she is a master of combining touches of glam with a cozy livable vibe that makes living spaces both practical and beautiful. Attendees will learn how she and her team transform large, neglected houses into crafted masterpieces of art.

Content Square 1.

SinghÂ achieved the unimaginable at the young age of 26 by passing the final level of the Master Sommelier exam, becoming the youngest woman in the world to do so. The examination has a pass rate of 3%, with 262 professionals world-wide who have earned the title of Master Sommelier since the organization’s inception in 1977. Singh has since hosted the Emmy Award-winning restaurant review television show,Â “Check Please!”Â onÂ Chicago’sÂ PBS station and has opened three restaurants inÂ Illinois.

“We are thrilled to provide an opportunity for professionals in the luxury space to learn from an array of relevant and incredible speakers,”Â saysÂ Anne Miller, RE/MAX vice president of Luxury. “Our annual Luxury Forum is a premier opportunity for agents to network, share best practices, talk through solutions and create referral connections. Attendees of this year’s Luxury Forum will leave with practical knowledge they can immediately implement into their business.”

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.