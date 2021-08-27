Establishing a Growth Mindset Helps Avoid Burnout

In 2019, the World Health Organization added “burnout” to its International Classification of Diseases, listing it as an occupational phenomenon. Burnout is a growing issue for working professionals, but among real estate agents in 2021, the problem is especially pronounced.

While there’s tons of potential for success in today’s market, there’s also a lot of opportunity to become overwhelmed. Homes are selling lightning fast, and listings are harder to come by than ever before. How can you stay motivated and avoid burnout?

When Agents Lose Hope

One of the biggest reasons your agents may be feeling burnt out right now is because they’ve lost hope that achieving their goals is possible. This means they’ve developed a fixed mindset, rather than a growth mindset. Fixed mindsets are detrimental to success because they make people believe that they can’t control their level of success. This leads to burnout because people put in so much effort and energy, but they don’t believe their efforts will affect their business outcomes.

With a growth mindset, even when you experience a failure—or you have a period of slow business—you understand that it’s only temporary and that you have the ability to improve the situation. It’s important to support your agents in developing a growth mindset. Otherwise, they’re likely to burn out fast.

Seeing the Path Forward

A fixed mindset encourages people to see only the current moment. A growth mindset encourages people to think about the future and how to get there. Developing this kind of mindset is all about having a clear vision of the path forward.

Paths are built through detailed planning and measuring success. When your agents measure progress with more detail, they’ll build back the belief that progress is possible and that they have the tools to get there. They’ll notice the ties between their daily actions and the improvements they are making. For help adding more detail to the planning and measuring process, use the Daily Success Habits Tracker. Email me at verl@workmansuccesssystems.com, and I’ll send you a free copy. This tool allows agents to see what they are accomplishing and ensure that they are focusing on money-making activities every day.

A Sustainable Attitude

Fixed mindsets are not sustainable in real estate. It’s an industry that requires learning and evolving, so it’s essential for every real estate professional to believe that change and progress are not only possible, but exciting. A belief in progress is the core of a growth mindset, and it allows real estate agents and their teams to create long-term business success.

