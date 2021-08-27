The Institute: August 2021 Luxury Market Report

The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to an analysis on the trends and comparative data on the top-residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

August’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month-over-month, as well as the 13-month trend.

As always, this month’s report will analyze the top trends, designs and lifestyles currently influencing the luxury real estate market.

In addition to analyzing current trends, the report will also review the affluent’s spending habits in August 2019 in comparison to the drastically different spending habits we’re seeing now.

The report discovers how the demands of the affluent—from renovation to development—are triggering changes in the industry that would have been unthinkable two years ago, while reaffirming the importance of others.

Plus, it will review why bigger is once again better, why technology and recreation are fundamental to current lifestyle choices, and the significance of incorporating natural materials, sustainable products and environmental practices into all aspects of real estate.

And, as many of the affluent make their way back to city life, the report shares how developers are focusing their attention on providing for these new requirements.

Finally, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing looks to the upcoming fall market, which has realtors speculating that we will still won’t see a return to traditional seasonal trends in terms of demand, and we’llreveal some of the major factors that potentially could drive the market in one direction or another.

Overall, it’s important to understand the art of buying and selling requires an analytical approach to truly appreciate the realities of the market, rather than just listening to the market rhetoric.

Click here to see the Institute’s full report.