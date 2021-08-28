Register: How to Attract and Keep More Agent Teams

What: In 2020, National Association of REALTORS® membership reached 1.5 million, an indicator of the growing and fierce competition that exists in this industry. Within that segment, one of the most lucrative sources of business for brokers is the team format.

In order to remain competitive in effectively attracting top teams, and keep them loyal to your company, real estate brokers must go all-in on their value proposition, offering advantages and amenities that other brands do not have (or offer at high cost).

Tune in to RISMedia’s next webinar, sponsored by the Residential Real Estate Council to hear from established real estate brokers who have successfully kept agent teams continuously interested in their brand.

Content Square 1.

When: Tune in on Wed., Sept. from 1 to 3 P.M. ET

Register now!

Who:



Sponsored By



Content Square 2.

Moderated By



Moderator: Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She’s also an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker.

Content Square 3.

Jeff Roberston leads over 500 agents as the district director for Fathom Realty in Collin County, Texas, and now runs the largest district for Fathom in the nation. He has grown his agent base on average 42% year-over-year as well as transactions among agents under his leadership 60% year-over-year. He specializes in agent development, agent growth and recruiting.

Sasha Tripp is a residential REALTOR® in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the principal broker/owner of Story House Real Estate. Tripp also speaks and teaches internationally as a CRS Annual Sell-A-Bration speaker and webinar instructor, and she coaches agents at state and local association conferences nationwide. Her experience and knowledge that she gathers from the other best real estate agents in the industry provide her company with invaluable marketing expertise and fresh ideas, and puts them on the leading edge of technology and marketing strategy.

Alex Milshteyn is an ​​associate broker at Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel who specializes in representing home sellers, homebuyers, corporate transferees, and University of Michigan faculty, staff and students in the Ann Arbor, Michigan, area. Milshteyn is a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)—an achievement that only 3% of all REALTORS® worldwide have achieved.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Building a Competitive Advantage With Technology” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.