Become a Top Team by Leaning Into Your Powerful All-in-One CRM

There is an overwhelming number of tech resources a real estate team can use to support their business. However, when every tool claims to be essential, it’s hard to really know which ones to use. The right technology is about these three fundamental functions: online presence, customer relationship management and email marketing. If your tech is not taking care of those needs in your business, you’re wasting too much of your own time and leaving money on the table!

The Right CRM Tool

It takes care of both customer management and high-touch follow-up, making it an “all-in-one” kind of tool. This is perhaps the real estate agent’s most advanced and most-used tool in the tech toolbox, so choose wisely. We suggest looking seriously at Realvolve, CINC and BoomTown as your top choices. If you have any of these online tools and are not getting a 6X return, then it’s probably not the tool you are using, it’s your application and use of the powerful features offered in each program that may be the issue.

These CRMs do client tracking phenomenally, allowing you to effectively and efficiently follow-up if used properly. From the moment a contact goes in, you can manage their experience until the end. Make it easier for yourself by labeling each entry as either an A, B or C lead, work your Top 50 program and automate your follow-up touches to make the whole process smooth and effective.

Remember to always save critical information about the client, their needs and their progress through the sales funnel in your chosen CRM. Interestingly, many spend thousands of dollars on pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and paying for leads, but if we actually focus more of our time and efforts on conversion, and applying the right tech to your SOI (sphere-of-influence) and past clients, your profitability will increase, as your cost per sale goes way down.

– Top 50 Program: The 50 people who are most likely to refer you when someone they know is looking for an agent. By nurturing relationships with these 50 people, you can easily run a successful business.

Bonus: Online Tips for Success

Technology is a key contributor to maintaining great relationships. Clients should be able to find you online, and when they do, they need to know that you are an expert in real estate.

– At a minimum, have a picture of yourself and a bio of who you are and what your competitive edge is.



– Use social media to your advantage and showcase yourself, your clients and what you are doing for them.



– Have fun with it! Let your audience know that you have personality!

If you make over $100,000 in net profit every year and want to know what you can do to increase your profitability and scale with tools, schedule an appointment for a free business consultation with a Workman Success Systems expert analyst. When you implement Workman Success Systems’ proven strategies, real estate coaching can be the key to unlocking real growth in your business.

Verl Workman founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and real estate coaching company that specializes in building successful agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.