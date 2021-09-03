Hanna Holdings Supports F.C. Tucker Growth Strategy in Indianapolis

Hanna Holdings has expanded into Indiana. Just two months after the partnership between Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and The F.C. Tucker Company began, the Indianapolis-based real estate firm has announced that they joined forces with Front Porch Real Estate, an independent residential brokerage firm in the region.

“We are pleased to welcome Front Porch Real Estate to our family of companies,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, in a statement. “As we continue to grow and expand in our markets, we are thrilled to support great companies joining forces with one another and ultimately with the Howard Hanna team.”



“When we first started talking about the possibility of joining forces with Front Porch, it quickly became obvious this is a natural fit for both sets of agents, and a move that complements our ongoing growth strategy,” said Jim Litten, CEO of The F.C. Tucker Company, in a statement. “We are pleased to have the full support of Howard Hanna that ultimately furthers our ability to expand and acquire in our region.”

Established in 2014 by former F.C. Tucker real estate agent Jim Perry, Front Porch Real Estate has 190 agents working out of five offices, with annual sales of more than $348 million, according to the company. The addition of Front Porch propels F.C. Tucker’s market share over 20%..

“When I created Front Porch Real Estate, I wanted to provide the highest level of support possible to my agents to assist them in delivering superior service to their own clients,” said Perry in a statement. “When I decided to step back from ownership, F.C. Tucker was the clear choice. There’s no other brokerage I would entrust my business to. Tucker truly cares about its agents and staff—just as I do—and they have the resources, technology and support of a larger brokerage to help agents serve their clients at the highest level possible.”



