Century 21 Announces Major Indiana Brokerage Partnership

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that its fifth largest U.S. franchise and the CENTURY 21 Brand’s largest company in Indiana, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, has partnered with CENTURY 21 Rasmussen Co., Inc., a leading brokerage in Carmel, Indiana. By joining forces, CENTURY 21 Scheetz increases its market share throughout the Hoosier state with a family of 400-affiliated sales professionals.

“Growth is certainly one of the most important things we focus on, but even more important is the quality of the companies we affiliate, like Rasmussen, who choose to remain affiliated with our brand,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, in a statement. “Our industry-leading focus on the consumer experience and delivering personalized outcomes are gaining in relevance as industry professionals and consumers respond favorably to our growing momentum here in the U.S. and around the world.”

“Larry (Rasmussen) and his wife Cathy are industry leaders, who for over 40 years have helped bring a higher-level of professionalism and goodwill to the market. For decades they and their outstanding affiliated agents have had a great reputation in our market area and have been community impact makers,” said Tracy Hutton, broker/owner, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, in a statement. “Mick (Scheetz) and I couldn’t be prouder that Larry made the decision to continue to grow with us.”

“From the first day I started my company, I created an office environment of independence and professionalism and held my team of agents accountable to going above and beyond and giving 121% to their clients,” said Larry Rasmussen, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Rasmussen Co., Inc., in a statement. “Our plans are to build on the successes we’ve had over the years helping our clients get to the real estate outcomes they desired. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Tracy, Mick and the entire team at CENTURY 21 Scheetz.”

CENTURY 21 Scheetz now consists of approximately 400 sales professionals in nine offices in Indianapolis, Avon, Bloomington, Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Zionsville and a Commercial office serving Indiana. The main headquarters for CENTURY 21 Scheetz is 270 East Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN 46032.



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.