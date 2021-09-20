United Real Estate’s Virtual Properties Realty Exceeds 4,000th Agent Mark

Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), a United® Real Estate company, announced it has eclipsed the 4,000-agent mark and reportedly holds the No. 1 market share position in Georgia by completing more real estate transactions than any other privately owned residential brokerage over the past 12 months. The company also celebrated record-breaking, single-month sales of $356 million in July.

What began as a small, family-run business almost two decades ago, VPR now has 14 offices that assist buyers and sellers with residential, commercial, waterfront, land and many other property types from the Georgia Coast to Greater Atlanta and into North Georgia and the Smokies.

Co-Founders Steve Wagner and Karen Burks celebrated these milestone achievements at their “Road to 4,000” affiliate and client appreciation event held at their home office in Atlanta.

“We are so thankful for the expertise of our brokers, agents and staff who have propelled our success since the very beginning. Although we are celebrating our collective, hard-won achievements, it is our honesty and integrity that matter most,” said Wagner in a statement. “Virtual Properties Realty will always seek to be a leader in the implementation of technology and a champion of training and education for the best possible outcomes for our clients. Since our merger with United Real Estate, we have been rolling out proprietary, cloud-based technologies to our agents with more planned for the months ahead.”

VPR merged with United Real Estate in 2020.

“VPR Co-Founders Steve Wagner, Karen Burks and their staff have done an amazing job cultivating a thriving brokerage that now ranks as the top market share holder in Atlanta and the state of Georgia. VPR has created a culture of success by adapting quickly to the changing real estate landscape. From humble beginnings, these trailblazers built a wildly successful brokerage through a deep commitment to agent training and offering 100% agent commission—almost unheard of in Atlanta at the time,” said Richard Haase, president of United Real Estate, in a statement. “The firm’s talented team of agents, employees and brokers should be extremely proud of their remarkable accomplishment. We are thrilled to call VPR a member of our United family.”



For more information, please visit www.united realestate.com.