Take Advantage of Safety Resources Through RTRN

NAR PULSE—Your agents’ safety is a top priority. That’s why Right Tools, Right Now commemorates Safety Month by offering new and updated safety-related products, available for free through September. Encourage your agents to stay safe while on the job by checking out this month’s products.

Commit to Combatting Discrimination With Fairhaven

Promote fairness, equal opportunity and integrity in real estate when you utilize Fairhaven, the National Association of REALTORS®’ fair housing training simulation for REALTORS® that uses the power of storytelling to help members identify, prevent and address discriminatory practices in real estate. Visit Fairhaven.realtor and share with your team!

Help Your Agents Grow Their Business With Resources From Your REALTOR® Store

Where can your agents find vetted, expert intel and insights that help them position themselves as real estate experts in their market? Your REALTOR® Store! Help them stay ahead of market trends, successfully land listings and grow their business today.