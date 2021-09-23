RE/MAX Adds Payload Keybox to Approved Supplier Program

Payload Keybox, a single-source platform for all types of real estate payments, has joined the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program to offer digital payment automation to RE/MAX franchises across the United States and Canada.

RE/MAX developed RE/MAX MarketplaceSM, a one-stop shop where RE/MAX affiliates can find resources to grow their business, from yard signs to digital workflow solutions, often at a discount.

Prior to the formal addition to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier Program, several RE/MAX offices were invited to participate in a pilot program for feedback around Keybox’s many payment solutions, including earnest money deposits (EMD), agent invoicing, commission disbursements, title payments and different rental payments.

“Keybox’s ability to automate all different types of payments, through integrations with many of the systems our brokers and agents use, make them a great addition to the RE/MAX Marketplace,” said Joey Glenn, RE/MAX director, Strategic Alliances, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to add Payload and its game-changing Keybox solution to our Approved Supplier Program.”

RE/MAX Revealty of Columbus, Ohio, uses Keybox’s turnkey API design to integrate directly with their back-office platform (broker ez) for both EMD’s and agent fee payments. Earnest Money collection is automated, and for agent fees, agents have auto-pay through their preferred methods of payment whether it be ACH, credit or debit card, Google Pay®, or Apple Pay®.

“Payload Keybox has completely automated our earnest money and agent fee collection process. The workflow couldn’t be easier for our agents and homebuyers,” said Chris Harpster, owner of RE/MAX Revealty, in a statement. “Its direct integration with our back-office system has made reconciliation a breeze for our admin team.”

John Mangas, owner of RE/MAX Preferred Associates in Toledo, Ohio, piloted Keybox’s DotLoop® integration, where agents can have their homebuyers pay their earnest money deposit directly to their favorite title partners.

“Our agents love the DotLoop® integration and the ability to have earnest money payments sent directly to their favorite title companies,” said Mangas in a statement. “Homebuyers really appreciate the simple one-step payment; it’s been a huge convenience-add on the front-end of the home-buying experience!”

Louisville Title is connected through RE/MAX’s DotLoop® integration and also uses Keybox’s website embedded experience.

Tori Crowell, owner of Louisville Title commented, “We’ve been using Payload with our clients for over a year now and what a difference it makes! Clients can deposit their EMD at their convenience 24/7 without hassling with a check or certified funds. The process is smooth and simple for everyone. The team at Payload is professional and easy to work with!”

Payload Keybox recently attended the RE/MAX 2021 Broker Owner Conference in Austin, Texas, where affiliated broker/owners convened for networking and education.

“It was so great to finally meet RE/MAX broker/owners, and integration partners, in person,” said Zach Jacob, VP of partnerships, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be part of such a special culture, and look forward to helping more franchise owners simplify their payments.”

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.