4 Tips to Improve Your Listing Descriptions

Making a great first impression is critical in every agent’s game plan, but it can be trickier when trying to make a similar impression with a new listing. That’s where a well-crafted listing description comes in handy.

When it comes to generating interest in a home you’re selling, the words used to describe that property could be the difference between attracting dozens of buyers versus very few.

Sure, a fantastic photo or video of a property is a great opening act, but how you describe that house can help people see it as a home. So with that in mind, here are four ways to help you show buyers that your listing is a place worth living in.

Craft an Attention-Grabbing Opening

Your opening or introduction line is essential to showing prospective buyers that you have a worthwhile listing. It should answer their first two questions: “What am I looking at,” and “Why should I keep reading?” It doesn’t need to be too long, but your introduction statement should get straight to the point by highlighting the property’s most marketable features.

Example: “Just a short walk from the beach, this elegant, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family home is nestled in the highly-desirable Black Rock community.”

Sell the Features

Once you’ve piqued a reader’s interest, reel them in by showcasing the home’s best attributes. Get creative with how you highlight the features in the house. Talk about all the possibilities of a particular space and paint a picture of the experience that a buyer can have there. You should try and create a narrative behind your listing and show readers why they should buy it.

Examples: “You’ll love spending your evenings entertaining guests in this listing’s fully landscaped one-acre backyard, complete with a newly updated hardwood gazebo overlooking a captivating fountain.”

Choose Your Words Carefully

While you want your listing description to resonate with readers, be mindful of the words that you use. Keep it simple and to the point with adjectives that describe features of your home where applicable. Avoid jargon like “TLC” or other terms that could connote a negative aspect of the home. If the home has less desirable features, spin your descriptors of them and make them as positive as possible.

Additionally, be sure to abide by Fair Housing laws when writing your descriptions.

Add a Call to Action

If your listing doesn’t have a call to action at the end of it, you may be missing out on an opportunity to create some additional buzz. Not only should you tell buyers how to get in contact with you, but also inspire them to act fast, especially with demand being so high in today’s market. Include a brief sense of urgency to encourage them to act

Example: “Don’t miss out! Schedule your tour today!” or “What are you waiting for? Schedule your tour now!”

Writing a listing description should be your first opportunity to tell readers a story about a home. When constructing your descriptions, remember to keep them fresh, authentic and always keep the buyer top of mind.