Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ® Releases New Magazine Issue

Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ®Â (LPI), the luxury marketing division ofÂ Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®, has unveiled its latest issue ofÂ Luxury PortfolioÂ magazine.

The 200-page edition’s linen paper cover and expanded coverage of not only real estate but design, travel and lifestyle represents a shift for LPI as an expert source for all aspects of the affluent lifestyle, according to the company.

In the newly released magazine (Volume 11: No. 2), the focus is on optimism and the home.

“This issue ofÂ Luxury PortfolioÂ magazine is a celebration of life at its most refined and cultured, with a touch of exuberance,” saidÂ Mickey Alam Khan, president of LPI and the magazine’s publisher and editor-in-chief, in a statement.Â “It is a call to optimism, with the home at the center of it all.”

The cover story explores designers’ bonds with their dogs in a Q&A with design author and YouTuber Susanna Salk and photographerÂ Stacey Bewkes.

A stylish photo shoot in collaboration withÂ Neiman Marcus, a profile on noted royal biographerÂ Andrew MortonÂ and a roundtable discussion on the future of home with esteemed architects are just a few of the many articles exploring the luxury lifestyle within the magazine’s pages.

“The new-look magazine with its enhanced content and creative design should inspire real estate professionals as well as homeowners, sellers and buyers,” KhanÂ said. “We hope readers return to this magazine repeatedly, pass it along to friends and family or request more copies, and keep it on their coffee table and desks as a key source of inspiration.”

View the magazine’sÂ digital edition.

For more information, please visit www.luxuryportfolio.com.