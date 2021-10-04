It’s Always the Right Time for Right Tools, Right Now

Created to support REALTORS® through difficult times, Right Tools, Right Now (RTRN) is now a permanent program of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and a significant member benefit. Each month, RTRN provides members the opportunity to save on products, services and resources that are carefully vetted to provide value for agents and their businesses. All RTRN offerings are available to members for free or at a substantial discount.

“The Right Tools, Right Now program underscores our commitment to put members first,” says NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “Activated in 2009 in response to the housing crisis, and relaunched in 2020 to support members through the pandemic, RTRN is now a permanent initiative to provide essential and timely tools, helping members proactively prepare for strategic growth in every economic climate.”

Business Critical Resources

The most vital and beneficial REALTOR®-specific solutions are made available from NAR and through our partners, including the REALTOR® Store, the REALTOR Benefits® Program and the Center for REALTOR® Development:

Webinars to help agents manage their finances or generate more business

Educational courses to expand skills and enhance credentials

Proprietary market reports that inform business decisions and guide strategy with current data, analytics and research

Digital tools and technology for more effective marketing and safer, more efficient transactions as well as the latest tech and mobile devices

Essential services for business and personal needs, ranging from health insurance and auto rentals to delivery services and cyber security tools.

Recent popular RTRN offerings include:

From the REALTOR® Store, at no cost: the 2020 NAR Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, which gives REALTORS® insight into changing buyer and seller behavior and attitudes

Through NAR’s partnership with Second Generation Ltd., at no cost: a .realtor™ web address, enabling members to create a personalized web and email address to show off their style and expertise

From the Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness, at a substantial discount: the Financial Wellness Retirement Summit

Tools to Match the Times

Offerings are updated monthly to correlate to what’s happening in the real estate market—and the world. Members can choose from a wide range of curated products, services and resources aimed at helping them prosper in an ever-changing business environment. In addition, there are resources based on special awareness months and relevant themes that rotate monthly:

– January – REALTOR® Brand

– February – Innovation

– March – That’s Who We R

– April – Fair Housing

– May – Advocacy

– June – Homeownership

– July – Community Building

– August – Sustainability/Resiliency

– September – REALTOR® Safety

– October – Professional Development

– November – Home Buyers and Sellers

– December – Economic Outlook

Members Value Plus Program

NAR’s long-standing Member Value Plus program, or MVP, is now part of Right Tools, Right Now. Every two weeks, participants receive an offer via email to perform a quick and simple action to earn a valuable reward.

“To date, more than 300,000 members have utilized nearly one million Right Tools, Right Now offers valued at over $27.5 million, and I encourage every REALTOR® to take advantage of these discounts,” says Goldberg. “I want our members to know that they’ll have the tools and support they need—no matter what tomorrow brings.”

Encourage Agents to Take Advantage of Right Tools, Right Now—Right Now!

Tell your agents to visit nar.realtor/right-tools-right-now for information about the program and current offers. Members can also learn more about the MVP program and subscribe to it at nar.realtor/mvp.



