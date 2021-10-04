Home Warranty Partnership Emerges From Shared Vision and Company Culture

When a buyer moves into their new home, it’s typically after a stressful buying process—hopefully, made simpler by a skilled agent—and, more often than not, an arduous moving process. After settling in, the last thing they want to worry about is an appliance or home feature failing on them. This is where home warranties come into play.

A home warranty is a service contract that provides a homeowner with discounted repair and replacement services should something break in their home. For decades now, Cinch Home Services has been a leader in the home warranty arena.

For Aaron Starck, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, it was Cinch’s impressive track record and positive culture that led him to partner with the company.

“We’ve been aware of Cinch, HMS at the time, for over 15 years,” says Starck. “In 2014, we began a search for home warranty services that worked best for our marketplace and our brokers. After thoroughly vetting four or five home warranty service providers, we began our partnership with Cinch.”

Starck goes on to say that, as a general rule, he believes that home warranty service standards have to be high—or these companies will not last long in today’s competitive marketplace.

“The fact that Cinch was the company we selected after our careful vetting process says a lot about their commitment to excellence and their dedication to providing an outstanding experience, but most of all, about the quality of the people on their team,” says Starck.

For Starck, that was the most important piece of the puzzle and what set Cinch apart from the competition.

“Through prior experience, we knew there were other good products in the marketplace, but ultimately, we felt there was a shared cultural fit between us and Cinch’s commitment to service,” says Starck. “This was exemplified by the local team behind that service whom we had a chance to get to know during our search.”

This made Starck’s decision to work with Cinch a relatively easy one. Throughout the course of the firm’s relationship with the company, Starck notes that there have been many instances that confirm that they made the right choice.

In the seven years since the partnership began, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate’s clients have benefited enormously. The proof is in the numbers, as Starck explains that a high percentage of his clients use the warranty once it has been purchased.

But the benefits of working with Cinch extend even further, according to Starck, who points to the service he and his team receive from Cinch’s local and national teams as another key benefit.

“Stephanie Ramirez and Julie O’Brien work directly with our managing brokers and agents, and they’ve built a tremendous relationship with our offices,” says Starck. “They’re quick to respond to any client-related issues or other needs, such as training.”

At the corporate level, Starck has a strong relationship with Dan Strayer, vice president of national sales, who Starck can count on to ensure the relationship with the company, his clients and his brokers runs smoothly.

“Cinch is a familiar and trusted presence in our branch offices,” concludes Starck.

