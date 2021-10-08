MooveGuru to Launch ‘YourHomeHub’ Consumer Portal

MooveGuru has announced YourHomeHub , which will be the first consumer portal that is “Everything Home,” according to the company. The platform, which will launch in mid-November, will allow homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home. The consumer can monitor extensive information about their home and local market conditions, store important documents, generate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories.

The platform will be provided by real estate professionals at no cost to consumers.

This is packaged into a franchise opportunity for existing MooveGuru partners, which include real estate brokerages, lenders, title and MLS’s. Nine states have been sold with 14-unit franchises pending.

Content Square 1.

Scott Oakley, CEO and founder of MooveGuru said, “We are garnering a lot of interest from our broker and lender relationships. Three of our first franchisees all own multiple businesses in the real estate space and are looking for another ancillary revenue stream.”

One of the first regional developers is Unique Realty Services, which is headed by 35-year industry veteran Dave Collins and former COO of the ERA brand.

Collins said, “I reconnected with Scott after a precipitous LinkedIn message. We met in Atlanta a couple weeks later and I immediately knew they had a winning strategy that we needed to be part of.”

Content Square 2.

Kathleen Kuhn, a 35-year veteran of the home services franchise sector, and EVP of Strategy and Franchising for MooveGuru, said, “We knew our platform was needed and that industry leaders would appreciate what a game changer it is, but we did not anticipate we would close so many territories before we made any official announcement.”

For more information, please visit yourhomehub.com.