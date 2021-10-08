Second Century Ventures Chooses 10 Tech Companies for 2022 REACH Canada Program

Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, recently announced the 10 companies selected for its 2022 REACH Canada program. These firms operate within a diverse range of market segments and specializations, from empowering agents and brokers through the elegant use of data and content, to developing tools that enhance the efficiency and transparency of the real estate transaction.

“The REACH program has a proven track record of bringing cutting-edge technology to the forefront of the real estate landscape,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg in a statement. “From the beginning, our goal has been to help propel emerging firms into the global market, which in turn will help thousands of small businesses, millions of REALTORS® and consumers everywhere. The addition of these companies will help bolster SCV’s and NAR’s efforts to drive innovation in our industry.”

Second Century Ventures is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, with over 150 portfolio companies worldwide, according to the company. SCV operates the global REACH scale-up program in five major markets—U.S. Residential, U.S. Commercial, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. The award-winning REACH program helps high growth-potential companies scale across the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

Content Square 1.

Leveraging SCV’s rapidly expanding global presence, the 2022 REACH Canada cohort represents firms from around the globe and across the entire real estate ecosystem, each delivering value-added solutions to homeowners and REALTORS® alike.

Collectively, companies accepted to the 2022 REACH Canada program have raised over $51 million USD in capital and represent a market capitalization of more than $140 million. Companies joining the 2022 program are broadly categorized within four verticals: Financial Efficiency and Transparency, Homeownership Accessibility, Broker and Agent Tools and Environmental Sustainability.

“The 2022 Canada cohort offers an impressive range of diverse solutions, demonstrating that technology truly has no borders,” said Lynette Keyowski, managing partner of REACH Canada. “When making the final selection, we felt the need to focus on technology and founding teams that are quality dominant. Through this lens, the resulting 2022 Canada Cohort—which comprises solutions from Israel, Australia, Canada and the United States, led by both men and women founders representing multiple cultures and diverse ideologies—is poised to deliver exponential value to the global real estate ecosystem, enhancing the consumers’ experience via the REALTOR® community, today and well into the future.”

Content Square 2.

The 10 companies selected for REACH Canada 2022 are as follows:



Financial Efficiency and Transparency

Perch – An analytics platform that reportedly helps optimize a prospective buyer’s path to homeownership alongside the real estate professional, from first purchase and beyond.

Simplicity Global Solutions – Automates and digitizes workflows for the North American mortgage lending ecosystem.



Homeownership Accessibility

Content Square 3.

Rental Beast – A database of national rental listings, and proprietary technology for matching the right properties to the right tenants.

Openn – Digital sales process and platform allowing real estate professionals to facilitate more transparent property sales.



Broker and Agent Tools

Urbanimmersive – A 3D marketing platform that delivers full visual content creation and increased productivity for real estate professionals

SmartAlto – Integrated lead qualification solution that allows agents to schedule five times more appointments.

Loft47 – Automated commission management platform that provides complete, compliant financial functionality.

Roomvu – AI-powered automated video marketing for real estate professionals that produces and publishes unique video content to an agent’s social media channels.



Environmental Sustainability

Rise – Leading resource platform in sustainable home improvement offering knowledge-based, unbiased resources to support the procurement of sustainable products.

Watrix – Fully-autonomous water leak detector that delivers detection, monitoring and mitigation to lower environmental impact.

“We are excited to welcome the REACH Canada Class of 2022 to our rapidly expanding global portfolio,” said Dave Garland, SCV’s managing partner. “These 10 companies are poised to make a significant impact on real estate in North America and well beyond. We are eager to accelerate their growth and share their unique and progressive solutions with REALTORS® around the world.”



For more information, please visit www.narreach.ca.