Coldwell Banker Receives Partner of the Year Award from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC was selected to receive the 2021 St. Jude New Partner Campaign of the Year Award, for its efforts to help cure childhood cancer. In its first year, the CB Supports St. Jude partnership aimed to raise $250,000, a goal it met within the first six months. By October, the Coldwell Banker network doubled its initial goal, fundraising a total of more than $500,000.

The brand also announced it will be continuing the CB Supports St. Jude partnership through 2022, so Coldwell Banker affiliated agents can continue choosing to donate for every home sale or purchase they complete to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital treats more than 8,600 kids a year from across the United States and around the globe and provides patient families with a home-away-from-home while they receive treatment.

Thanks to funds generated through partnerships like this one, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

At the company’s Gen Blue Experience, David DiGregorio with Coldwell Banker Realty in Waltham, Massachusetts, received the Coldwell Banker Stars of Hope designation, awarded to DiGregorio as the No. 1 donor as well as to 107 of the top 15% of participating U.S. agents in the CB Supports St. Jude program. The donors who achieved this milestone are shining examples of what we can do together in support of the St. Jude mission. Because of these Stars of Hope, the light shines brighter for so many families and children.

“The CB Supports St. Jude partnership is a truly special program. It’s the first industry partnership of its kind and has exceeded our expectations. In the first year of this partnership, the Coldwell Banker network has managed to double our initial goal of $250,000 and received the honor of being awarded the 2021 St. Jude New Partner Campaign of the Year Award for our efforts. Our network continues proving to be remarkable and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue making a difference in the lives of children being treated for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

“Our mission at Coldwell Banker is guiding people home, something we’ve been doing for 115 years. For many children, St. Jude serves as a home-away-from-home, and through the work of our network’s donations, we hope to help these children get back home as soon as possible,” said M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Extending this partnership into 2022 will help further St. Jude’s mission to find cures. Here’s to another successful year of fundraising for St. Jude!”

“Coldwell Banker and its affiliate agents are truly deserving of the New Partner Campaign of the Year Award as the CB Supports St. Jude program continues to grow and help advance research and treatment at St. Jude to save more lives,” said David Marine, CMO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Partnerships with organizations like Coldwell Banker are essential to help support the new six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan that will accelerate groundbreaking research and treatment for kids at St. Jude and around the globe.”



For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.