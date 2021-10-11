D’Angelo Realty Group Inc. Rebrands to RE/MAX Pathway

Stephen Fleming, president of D’Angelo Realty Group Inc., and new RE/MAX broker/owner has rebranded their real estate sales brokerage to RE/MAX Pathway.

Fleming, who’s been in the business since 2003, said they recognize that the Harrisburg area is an increasingly competitive market, and that aligning with RE/MAX was the best way to keep his office’s edge and provide substantial growth by adding jobs to the market.

“Our suite of marketing tools for homes has never been better, and leading industry technology will help streamline the real estate process for my agents’ clients,” said Fleming in a statement. “I’m proud to join an internationally recognized brand with a proven track record of productivity, and joining RE/MAX was the next logical step in growing our business as I look forward to adding to my roster of experienced agents.”

Harrisburg was recently recognized by realtor.com® as a hottest zip code. Fleming said he’s not surprised. “Central Pennsylvania’s small towns have great walkability and quality of life, and the revitalization trend is alive and booming across the Cumberland Valley. Solid infrastructure improvements keep suburban and rural areas accessible for those that desire to live in those locations.”

RE/MAX Pathway serves families throughout Central Pennsylvania, and specializes in residential real estate. Originally founded by Tom D’Angelo in 1980 as a real estate brokerage, D’Angelo Realty Group Inc., opened a professional property management arm four years ago to serve investment property owners and their residents with a property management service. D’Angelo Realty Group Inc. will continue to operate this business under their flagship brand.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.