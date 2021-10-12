ERA Real Estate Launches the ‘Hera Society’ to Advance Women Leadership

ERA® Real Estate recently announced the launch of the “Hera Society,” a new group within ERA® Real Estate with a mission to strengthen both the individual and collective impact women real estate leaders have on the network, in the industry and in the communities they serve. The Hera Society celebrated the launch with an inaugural event during Ignite 2021, ERA’s exclusive conference for affiliated broker/owners and managers.

Despite the strong history of women professionals in the real estate industry, there remain important opportunities to accelerate the advancement of women as brokerage owners and industry leaders. As a result, the ERA brand identified the need to create a dedicated platform to offer resources, ideas and mentorship opportunities to drive the success of affiliated women leaders now and in the future. Inspired by the name of the Greek goddess of women and families, the “Hera Society” will serve to help its members navigate the unique challenges to their professional growth, including financial fitness, leadership development and inclusion.

“ERA has been a pillar of the industry for nearly 50 years. It is a network of collaborative leaders who have supported one another’s growth and success since the brand’s founding—a natural extension of ERA’s culture is to advance women’s leadership strategies within the ERA brand and the industry,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, ERA® Real Estate, in a statement. “Building upon our strong foundation of exceptional women leaders within ERA and the support of Realogy through the What Moves Her platform, the Hera Society is well positioned to offer members unique leadership development opportunities, content and new areas of impact.”

The Hera Society will feature several components to fuel engagement with its members, including:

– ERA Event Integration: Hera Society’s first virtual event will be held in December, with future in-person and virtual events held throughout the year at events including Fuel, ERA’s global conference and Ignite, ERA’s broker/owner and managers conference.

– Leadership Workshops: Interactive workshops, held both virtually and in-person, will serve as forums for best practice sharing, business planning and mentorship.

– Communications Channels: In addition to featuring content and highlighting leaders across the ERA brand’s social media channels, the Hera Society’s members will have exclusive access to a real-time communications platform to further encourage best practices and idea sharing beyond the leadership workshops.

“ERA® Real Estate is a family. We support one another to grow and succeed, both personally and professionally. We realized the importance of harnessing the power within the ERA family to learn, build relationships and be inspired by each other’s stories and journeys,” said Lee Ann Roughton, national vice president, Franchise Performance, ERA® Real Estate, in a statement. “The formation of the Hera Society demonstrates ERA’s commitment to fostering an environment where our affiliates can come together to discuss new ways to better leverage each other’s strengths and insights to grow and succeed. Our members will take the knowledge and inspiration from our time together to overcome barriers and raise everyone up around us.”



“As a new franchise owner within ERA, I’m elated to be a part of the founding of the Hera Society. I’m looking forward to being a part of this illustrious, talented and dedicated women leaders of ERA,” said Erica Texada, broker/owner, ERA Brawn Sterling Real Estate, in a statement. “The Hera Society will contribute to bridge gender gaps and drive women’s empowerment within and through the brand. I’m looking forward to the Hera Society bringing women together for uplift, collaboration, and fun and to make an impact in the real estate space that is positive and meaningful for all women.”

“I love the mission of the Hera Society,” said Tania Moore, qualifying broker, Wilkinson ERA Real Estate, in a statement. “I’m inspired by the opportunity for women to unite, empower each other and positively impact the communities where we live, work and play.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.