Largest BHHS Affiliate Leveraging Inside Real Estate’s kvCORE

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty, the largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliate in the U.S., has partnered with Inside Real Estate to provide kvCORE—along with CORE Present, a CMA and presentation solution—to its 2,300 plus agents.

The brokerage will also be among the first in the country to provide their agents with unlimited CORE Team Add-On accounts.

With 56 offices, BHHS The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty are a market leader throughout Pittsburgh, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio, according to the company.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the industry-leading platform, kvCORE, across our entire brokerage,” said Tom Hosack, president and CEO at BHHS The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty. “It’s a proven solution designed to fuel growth for our agents and top teams—helping them build and manage their business—all in one place. It’s just what they’ve been asking for! And to truly empower teams, we’ll be providing unlimited CORE Team add-on accounts, which unlock advanced capabilities to support their unique needs and high scale growth. We’re delivering the best tools for the best agents.”

Highlights of the enterprise-level implementation of the kvCORE Platform for BHHS The Preferred Realty include:

– IDX websites for every agent and team with deep consumer behavior tracking and intelligent nurturing to convert more leads into customers

– A built-in lead generation engine helping agents and teams expand their pipeline with new buyers and sellers at no cost

– A personal, private CRM that keeps agents and teams in control of their database while leveraging behavioral automation to engage more clients

– Communication tools including email campaigns, mass-texting, CORE Video messaging powered by BombBomb and a built-in mobile dialer to drive more high- value conversations

– CORE Present, the CMA and presentation builder

– Unlimited CORE Teams, typically only offered as a paid upgrade option, which unlocks team lead generation and lead routing, pond accounts, team accountability rules, agent performance reporting, and more

“The kvCORE Platform is the most innovative system we’ve seen, but the beauty behind all of that technology is a user-friendly solution that we know our agents will use and love,” said Hosack. “We are consistently hearing success stories from agents who increase their productivity and save time with kvCORE, so we knew we had to make it available to every agent. The decision to add CORE Present to our kvCORE tech ecosystem was a simple decision to make: it gives our agents a huge competitive advantage, and it’s the best CMA and presentation tool out there. Now, our agents and teams can focus on what they do best: provide the exceptional service the BHHS family is known for to homebuyers and sellers.”

“We’re honored BHHS The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty chose us as their long-term technology partner,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, in a statement. “They are one of the largest and most productive brokerages in the country for a good reason—their leadership team’s commitment to providing the very best technology and resources to drive business for agents and teams is unwavering. We look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

For more information, please visit www.insiderealestate.com.