Home Warranty a Valuable Commodity in Fast-Paced Market

Before getting into real estate, Michelle Meenach worked as an executive assistant to the chief development officer for the Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America, so she understands the importance of always being prepared.

Since becoming a REALTOR® and serving as the senior sales vice president for Cincinnati, Ohio-based Star One REALTORS®, Meenach calls on her former company’s motto whenever discussing with clients why they should take advantage of a home warranty.

“Something I talk to my clients about when we go to put their house on the market is the fact that HSASM Home Warranty offers a great product,” says Meenach. “I can offer it with a listing that will transfer to the buyer, but it also covers my seller while the house is on the market. Without having to pay the premium upfront, my seller is provided a level of comfort knowing that while their home is on the market, the home warranty will cover them.”

Joining Star One is one of the best decisions Meenach made. “With the direction, guidance and support from CEO Mark Meinhardt, COO Patti Stehlin and the entire Star One family—you really can’t go wrong,” she says.

Not only do agents share tips and advice, but the entire team is onboard with educating clients as to the advantages of home warranties.

“When I started at Star One, I didn’t know a lot about home warranties, but after learning about the concept and what’s involved, I immediately saw the value. I even have an HSA warranty on my own home.”

Working closely with the local account executive, Meenach learned all about the different packages offered by HSA as well as how the entire process works.

“The customer service has been great. If an issue ever pops up after a transaction closes, I can call or text my sales representative, and I always get a response,” says Meenach.

“I’ve had clients vent about home warranties not being worth the paper they’re written on, and when I ask them what company they’ve been with in the past, it’s never been HSA,” she says. “And after talking to them about HSA and my experience, they end up having a great experience, too.”

In those discussions, which typically occur during the listing presentation, Meenach explains that a warranty is optional, but that it’s extremely beneficial—especially in today’s market with houses moving so quickly.

“As a seller, everyone wants to know what’s in it for them. This will cover them during the entire listing period, from the day they sign the listing agreement,” says Meenach. “Even if we don’t go on the market for two weeks, they’re covered from day one.”

Meenach can point to numerous examples of clients being relieved to have a warranty in place when something inevitably breaks down during the listing period.

“There’s nothing worse than coming home one day and your heat or air conditioning is out,” she says. “With a home warranty in place, the client simply calls or goes online to request service, and HSA will arrange for a contractor to go out and diagnose and fix the problem.”

And because the warranty transfers to the buyer at closing, it’s another great selling point for buyers who want one less thing to worry about.

“I’ll include it for my buyers, and sometimes don’t even ask the sellers to pay for it,” concludes Meenach. “In fact, I tell them it’s my gift to them because I want them to have that extra layer of comfort.”

