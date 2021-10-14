Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties Acquires Cape Cod Oceanview Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, recently announced the acquisition of Cape Cod Oceanview Realty, one of Cape Cod’s real estate and vacation rental brokerages.

This boutique real estate company, owned and operated by Jim and Susan Collins, has served the Cape Cod community since 2011.

Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC owns and operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. While operating independently, together, these two brokerages leverage the financial strength of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Combined, the brokerages operate nearly 40 offices, close to 1,000 agents and a total sales volume of $3 billion.

“For over 20 years, the Cape Cod Oceanview Realty team has provided invaluable service, expertise and personalized marketing plans for our clients. We are thrilled to partner with an iconic real estate brand with best-in-class technology, resources and marketing and a company and leadership team that embraces the same core values that Susan and I have strived to uphold.” Jim Collins said in a statement. “By joining together, we can expand our presence and blend our services to represent best our clients moving forward.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Cape Cod Oceanview Realty to the Robert Paul family. The acquisition brings together our extensive vacation rental portfolios, platforms and results- driven sales professionals that share our same core values. We are excited to expand our presence in the Lower and Outer Cape regions and welcome the Cape Cod Oceanview Realty team and their homeowners and buyers to the network,” said Emily Clark, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, in a statement.

George Patsio, managing partner of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC., also welcomed the company to the CRG family, “Cape Cod Oceanview Realty is an important addition to our company as we continue to expand our reach throughout the South Shore and Cape Cod. We look forward to working closely with their team to provide the very best brand, tools, technology and resources to continue to serve their clients successfully.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhsrobertpaul.com.