Coldwell Banker Delivers Inaugural Women on the Move Award

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC recently announced that Leesa Harper-Rispoli, president and broker of Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®, received the inaugural Women on the Move Award at this year’s annual Gen Blue Experience®, held in New York City.

The Women on the Move Award recognizes Harper-Rispoli’s instrumental strides in the real estate industry to represent the value of women, her great achievements within her own career, as well as her commitment to helping other women reach success.

As the mother of two daughters and a grandmother to two granddaughters, Harper-Rispoli is adamant that the world needs more strong women making business decisions. Harper-Rispoli is a second-generation real estate leader carrying on the legacy of her mother, D’Ann Harper. Harper, another icon in the real estate business, founded Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper REALTORS®, one of the largest residential brokerages in San Antonio, Texas, according to the company.

Harper-Rispoli has contributed close to one hundred hours working with the San Antonio Board of REALTORS® and countless more hours of one-on-one agent mentoring. Harper-Rispoli’s commitment to amplifying women’s voices extends far beyond real estate and is also showcased through her participation in the National Women’s Council.

“It’s such an honor to receive Coldwell Banker’s inaugural Women on the Move Award and I’m incredibly proud to represent the major strides women have made in real estate and the unique value that we bring to the business,” said Leesa Harper-Rispoli, president and broker, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®, in a statement. “I attribute some of my achievements throughout my career to the strong mentors who were women and with whom I was lucky enough to have in my life. I hope to continue inspiring other women in the field to reach their greatest potential as well.”

“The Women on the Move award presented at our Gen Blue Experience event is a special honor that underscores the value that women bring to real estate,” said Liz Gehringer, COO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, in a statement. “Leesa is a shining example of what it means to lead with excellence and purpose, and this honor is a great representation of the outstanding professionals that make up the Coldwell Banker brand.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.