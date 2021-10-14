Why Customer-Focused Brokerages Win in the Long-Term

Weichert has a long history of success in the real estate industry. Much of that success can be attributed to evolving with the times, but the one ideal that has always remained constant has been putting the customer at the heart of everything we do.

In our transforming industry filled with new real estate models popping up daily, companies that hold the highest standards for client relationships and keep the customer experience top of mind will always outperform and outdeliver the competition.

Clients crave the expertise, leadership and guidance of a real estate agent. They value the compassion and empathy agents provide during extremely stressful times. The memorable customer experience and genuine connection formed in the client/agent relationship cannot be replicated by any artificial intelligence or algorithm-driven technology.

Building an environment within your brokerage that centers around the customer experience requires a rock-solid commitment to people and sound business practices. This commitment should be at the core of everything your brokerage does. Investing in your agents by providing training, coaching, tools and resources not only helps them excel, but also adds essential value to the customer experience. It gives clients access to knowledgeable agents who have the right assets at their disposal for a successful and memorable buying/selling process.

In addition to making an investment in your associates, centering your systems and activities around the customer experience reinforces the mentality that everything you do is for the customer.

Take for example customized listing presentations. By fully committing to presenting clients with customized listing presentations, your agents are demonstrating the individualized attention and tailored service they’ll receive. Your agents aren’t doing these for their benefit or the company’s benefit. They’re presenting these to provide an exceptional and personalized experience for the customer.

Your agents don’t hold open houses for their benefit or the company’s benefit either. They hold open houses to expose sellers’ homes to more buyers and provide them with more convenient showings. It’s all for the customer.

By harnessing effective prospecting strategies, your agents are helping uncover the most extensive inventory of homes at the best price for their buyers. It isn’t for the agent or the company. It’s for the customer.

These are just a few examples of activities your agents can partake in to enhance the customer experience. And as a broker, it’s important to emphasize and reinforce that the reason you partake in these activities always revolves around the customer.

Jim Weichert’s famous mantra will always stand the test of time. People buy people before they buy any product or service. When your company encourages agents to build solid relationships, work from a higher purpose than just a commission check, and harness their resources and skills to elevate the customer experience, people will do business with them—and your brokerage will thrive.